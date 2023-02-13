Confirmed team: LFC v Everton

It's the 242nd Merseyside derby as the blues travel to Anfield.

Both sides are enduring a season to forget - Liverpool solidly mid-table and Everton stuck in the relegation zone.

New Everton boss Sean Dyche will have enjoyed the 9 days of training with his side and will be looking to build on a fantastic three points against league leaders Arsenal.

The reds were soundly beaten 3-0 away at Wolves last weekend and have been licking their wounds since. Thiago Alcantara has disappeared down the injury black hole tunnel - although there was some better news as several first team players at least returned to the training pitch at the end of last week.

The game has come way too soon for them all to be involved tonight.

TWO changes in the team. Henderson and Fabinho back in midfield. Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino are on the bench.

Liverpool team: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson, Gakpo, Salah, Nunez.

Subs: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Phillips.

Kick off is at 8pm.