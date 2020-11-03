Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool: Diogo Jota scores hat-trick as reds remain top

Liverpool secured their third win out of three in the Champions League group stage with a 5-0 away demolition of Atalanta.

The Serie A side had been pencilled in as trouble for the reds, and with Liverpool nursing a European hangover last season on the road there were some concerns ahead of this fixture.

Thiago, Van Dijk and Fabinho all out but the reds made light work of it with their revamped front three.

Diogo Jota occupied a central position and picked up his first LFC hat-trick but it was his third in his past eight European fixtures. Sadio Mane and Mo Salah both added a goal apiece as the new front three shared out the goals.

Roberto Firmino may have been being saved for the weekend trip to Man City but Jota now has six Liverpool goals in his last four appearances and has made an extremely promising start to his fledgling Liverpool career.

As it happened: Atalanta 0-5 LFC

At the back, another clean sheet in this competition. Rhys Williams replacing the ineligible Nat Phillips and partnering Joe Gomez to another Liverpool shut out. The reds resurgence since the set-back of a draw and double injury blow at Goodison has been impressive with all five games since won. The reds are now clear at both the top of the Premier League and this Champions League Group D.

Liverpool's new Portugese signing opened his account for the evening in the 16th minute before he turned the Atalanta defence and fired into the near post net just after the half hour.

The reds came out in the second half with Salah and Mane adding two further goals in the space of three minutes to end any half-time hopes Atalanta may have had of a fightback.

And Klopp allowed Jota the time to complete his hat-trick which he did when he side-stepped the keeper in the 54th minute.

None of his goals were rushed - suggesting the inner confidence that he has possessed and brought with him to Anfield since his Autumn move from Wolves.

Liverpool utilised all five substitutions but Mane and Salah were allowed a brief spell with Firmino in the closing stages.

The reds defence held firm, even after the addition of Neco Williams and Kostas Tsimikas in the latter stages and despite all the gloom of early October, the reds have begun November looking more like last November's Liverpool.

With Keita slowly returning, Curtis Jones delivering a much improved performance and Thiago and Fabinho likely to make gradual returns over the next few weeks there is far more grounds for optimism than disappointment.

Next up however is a trip to Man City and they will be desperate to exploit any weaknesses that perhaps Atalanta could get nowhere near.

The reds return from Bergamo with a spring in their step!