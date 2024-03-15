Liverpool 6-1 Sparta Prague: Reds storm into Quarter Finals

Liverpool stormed into the Europa League Quarter Finals with an 11-2 aggregate win over Czech champions Sparta Prague.

The reds had effectively delivered the tie in the first round when they hammered Sparta 5-1 on their own turf.

This was expected to be a more sedate affair, but Klopp picked a surprisingly strong line up given the injury concerns across the squad.

Nunez, Diaz and Salah (making his first start since New Years Day) were all in the starting line up.

Bobby Clark came into midfield, and the only major sign of a reshuffle was Virgil van Dijk starting on the bench.

Starting XI: Kelleher, Gomez, Bradley, Robertson, Quansah, Endo, Szoboszlai , Clark, Salah, Gakpo, Núñez

It didn't matter.

Liverpool were 4-0 up on the night within 13 minutes - every attack almost resulting in a goal as Prague tried to play football out from the back. Suicide against this Liverpool team.

Nunez, Gakpo and Salah grabbed the goals with one also for Bobby Clark - a debut goal for the midfielder.

Shell-shocked Sparta regrouped and got all men behind the ball in what was then a less eventful first half - although they did grab themselves a consolation goal just before the break.

Klopp made changes at half time and when Elliott came on he was a constant menace. Gakpo added a second, Szoboszlai's shot deflected in and just at the very death of the game, Gakpo had a goal disallowed when he failed to time his run and was caught offside. A shame for the Dutchman who's clever play deserved that hat-trick.

LIVE MATCH BLOG: LFC 6-1 Sparta

No matter - 11-2 on aggregate - a scoreline not seen over two legs from the reds for 43 years.

Klopp's quest for a trophy feast in his final few weeks continues.

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: LFC 6-1 Sparta Prague