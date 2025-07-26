Liverpool 2-4 AC Milan: Reds in Hong Kong

Liverpool lost their first overseas friendly 4-2 as they took on AC Milan in Hong Kong.

Alisson Becker made his first start of the pre-season as did Florian Wirtz as they were joined by youth players in a first half that ended 1-1 with Szoboszlai getting an equaliser.

First half team: Alisson; Stephenson, Gravenberch, van Dijk, Robertson; Morton (sub: Nyoni 32′), Szoboszlai, Salah, Wirtz; Elliott, Ngumoha.

The night began emotionally: the squad wore shirts etched with “Diogo J 20” and black armbands in tribute to Diogo Jota, with a mosaic and wreath from club legend Kenny Dalglish. A touching moment that united supporters and players alike.

On the field, Liverpool were display signs of heavy metal football but (against the run of play) fell behind on 10 minutes when Leão’s electric counter‑attack saw him sprint from halfway to deliver a superb finish beyond Alisson. Could van Dijk have been closer - maybe another week further into pre-season he would have.

The Reds rallied and showed encouraging play — Rio Ngumoha, one of Liverpool’s standout youth midfielders, delivered a well‑timed assist to Dominik Szoboszlai, who curled home a smart equaliser in the 26th minute.

Meanwhile Florian Wirtz, Liverpool’s record signing, debuted in the starting eleven and impressed in the first half with silky movement and link‑up play alongside academy graduates. Supporters have already hailed Rio as a special talent.

At the break, Arne Slot made wholesale changes. Alisson was replaced by new keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, and all ten outfield players were also switched up.

Second half team: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konaté, Tsimikas; Kerkez, Jones, Gravenberch (Morton 62′), Nyoni; Doak, Frimpong, Gakpo.

Milan struck early through Loftus‑Cheek, following another incisive Leão run and lay‑off. Then Noah Okafor doubled their advantage with a slick finish. The Rossoneri punished Liverpool’s transition lapses with ruthless efficiency.

Frimpong was perhaps one of the stand out performers in the second half - his pace and crossing look to be a real asset for the reds in the season ahead.

In stoppage time, Cody Gakpo headed in a goal to give fans hope — a classy finish from a looped ball by Konate. But within seconds, a comedic mix‑up occurred; Tsimikas played back to Mamardashvili too softly, the keeper missed it, and Okafor tapped home the fourth.

A defeat but with Wirtz settling in, Ngumoha pushing through, and senior players like Szoboszlai and Gakpo contributing, there’s plenty to build on.