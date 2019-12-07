Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool: Ruthless reds take double digit league lead

More changes today for Liverpool today, but the usual result. Another Liverpool win.

The reds secured their spot as Premier League leaders for Christmas after defeating struggling Bournemouth. Naby Keita, making his first Premier League start of the season, scored and assisted a Mo Salah strike. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had set the reds on their way with his goal after the half hour.

Both Man City and Leicester City have their weekend games to play, but for now at least, the reds are 11 points clear of Leicester, and 14 points ahead of last year's champions.

Jurgen Klopp made seven changes to the starting Liverpool side as he draws heavily on his squad.

Alisson returned from suspension.

At the back, Joe Gomez came in to give Trent Alexander-Arnold a break. Keita made his first Premier League start of the season, whilst Salah and Firmino were returned to the starting eleven.

As it happened: Bournemouth 0-3 LFC

The first 20 minutes failed to see much action for either goalkeepers, but the reds gradually took control over the game and effectively strolled around the pitch from the half hour mark.



Bournemouth suffered a key injury when they lost Nathan Ake to injury and within seconds of an enforced substitution the reds took decisive action.

Henderson's long ball was met by a first time touch from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who rifled into the net.

Liverpool's only fly in the ointment was Dejan Lovren heading off in the first half after sustaining a knock, forcing Trent Alexander-Arnold to play more than expected in this game.

As half time approached, Naby Keita was rewarded for his fine first half play as the reds doubled the lead.

He collected the ball in his own half, worked it forward with the help of Trent AA, and then a backheel from Salah allowed the Guinean to put the ball into the net.

Salah would be rewarded in the second half when Keita threaded the ball through for the Egyptian to score the third and final goal of the game.

Liverpool never looked in trouble and even had the luxury of giving Curtis Jones his very first Premier League appearance off the bench.

46 points from 48 available. What an incredible season so far!