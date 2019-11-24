Palace 1-2 Liverpool: Another late winner ensures reds retain 8 point lead

Liverpool required another late winner to secure another important 3 points to maintain an 8 point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Elsewhere Leicester collected their 5th win on the bounce, whilst Man City got the upperhand over the other side inside the top four, Chelsea.

TEAM: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Firmino Subs: Adrián, Keïta, Salah, Lallana, Milner, Gomez, Origi

Effectively a separate League has now been created in England's top flight, with the gap from 4th to 5th currently standing at 7 points.

In a first game back from the international break, the reds struggled for long periods. Palace had, according to their manager, their best performance of the season. And Wilfried Zaha finally woke up in what has been a tough season after his summer transfer issues.

There was no Mo Salah in the starting line up. He was named as one of our substitutes, and at one point in the game (when it was 1-1 late on) he was almost about to head on for a brief cameo. Fortunately, Firmino's scruffy late goal ensured the Egyptian could stand down and concentrate on the mass of games ahead.

Andy Robertson was declared fit and involved, but both full backs struggled at times with Palace's pace. Alexander-Arnold was remarkably off his game after spending 10 days with the England national side.

Klopp's men were beaten back in the first half and it was something of a surprise that it took the home side until the 42nd minute to put the ball in the back of the net. James Tomkins heading in at the back post.

But VAR intervened when in the build up, Jordan Ayew had pushed Dejan Lovren over. Goal chalked off and the teams trooped in for half-time at 0-0.

Shortly into the second half the reds capitalised on this. Sadio Mane, who else, latched on to a Robertson cross to stick the ball into the goal off the post.

Palace had more chances to get back in the game - substitute Christian Benteke tried an acrobatic attempt that went narrowly wide, before Wilfried Zaha was given too much space inside the area and drilled past Alisson to level the scores.

Time was running out but the reds used up another of their seemingly nine lives. A corner causing panic inside the Palace 6 yard box and waiting was Roberto Firmino. He fired in on his 150th Premier League appearance to secure all three points for the reds.

Liverpool now have the opportunity in mid-week to secure a group stage win in the Champions League with a game to play before they face Brighton in matchday 14 of the Premier League.

One player who won't feature in the next league game is Fabinho who finally collected his 5th yellow card of the season and is suspended.

He will however return, conveniently for the following match. Everton.

Highlights: Palace 1-2 LFC