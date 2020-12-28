Liverpool 1-1 West Brom: Reds drop two points at home

Liverpool can look upon this result as two points clearly dropped after a disappointing second half display against West Brom.

Sam Allardyce and West Brom were the perfect combination to get a draw at Anfield. Both he and West Brom have proved stubborn opponents over the last five years - this result certainly not proving a shock to students of recent meetings.

And at Man City earlier this winter West Brom salvaged a 1-1 draw against the run of play and they managed it again here at Anfield in front of 2,000 supporters.

The reds were bright in the first half but had only managed to secure one goal, as their huge periods of possession were not turned into many significant chances.

It was Sadio Mane who got the reds off to a great start - collecting Joel Matip's perfect pass, chesting down before firing past the West Brom keeper. Another good performance from Mane who is approaching his best once more after an indifferent patch during November.

Both Robertson on the left and Trent on the other side were getting some joy down the wings, but more often than not there was somebody in the centre for West Brom to prevent a genuine goalscoring opportunity.

The second half was less good.

Although Henderson had an early sighter which curled into the Kop - it appeared that Liverpool began to grow tired of trying to break down ten men.

West Brom's counter-attacks began to happen more frequently and Karlan Grant had a great chance to level before he was denied by the outstretched Alisson. This change in fortunes hadn't been helped by Joel Matip, yet again, limping off after he appeared to pull a muscle whilst trying to clear a ball. 19 year old Rhys Williams was once again drafted in to provide cover alongside Fabinho.

Tempers were fraying and Jurgen Klopp even received a yellow card during the game.

And then the sucker punch.

A needless corner conceded by Curtis Jones, and from it a header that bounced in off the post.

It woke Liverpool up. And there was one more glorious chance - Roberto Firmino thought he had snatched the win but his header was expertly saved by Sam Johnstone.

In the end, there can be few complaints about the draw - the reds just didn't work hard enough in the second half.

Liverpool did extend their lead at the top to three points and benefitted from many other draws at the top of the league, but there was no doubt that having been in front the reds should have put the game to bed - certainly adding more goals in the first half.

Next up is a trip to Newcastle on Wednesday evening. Three points required.