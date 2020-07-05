Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa: Mane and Curtis Jones seal the points

Curtis Jones put the icing on his cake this week with his first Premier League goal.

Hours after confirming a new 5 year contract, the 19 year old Scouser came off the bench to ensure all three points - adding to Sadio Mane's 71st minute goal.

Liverpool move on to 89 points, the club's third highest League points total, and they still have five more games to play in this campaign.

This was the first time the Champions had returned to Anfield since clinching the Premier League ten days ago, and thankfully it ended in the same manner as all 23 previous home league games - victory. It is now 57 league games since Anfield witnessed defeat. A run stretching back more than 3 years.

Having played at the Etihad on Thursday, team changes were expected, although there were only three of them. And the three players benched all made an appearance after 60 minutes.

Question marks have been placed about how Liverpool can seriously maintain any real competitive spirit when the season is effectively over but Aston Villa did have a huge amount to play for - a win could have lifted them out of the relegation zone. Villa certainly held their own in the first half, but there was very little in the way of any clear cut chances for either side. The reds had plenty of possession but little thrust - it was reminscent of the opening game post-lockdown away at Everton.

As it happened: LFC 2-0 Villa

Firmino, Henderson and Wijnaldum entered the fray on the 60th minute and Liverpool began to look much more dominant. It must have been a kick for Villa to see three men, so instrumental in Liverpool's title win, entering the fray with 30 minutes to go.

LFC were starting to play more intricate football - Wijnaldum and Robertson beginning to string together their partnership - and eventually Liverpool managed to put the ball past reds old boy Pepe Reina. It was Naby Keita threading the ball through the penalty area, and the instinctive touch of Sadio Mane scoring his 16th Premier League goal of the season.

Alisson tipped a shot from Grealish away and it was left for one of LFC's late substitutes, Curtis Jones, to dispatch a knocked down ball courtesy of Mo Salah.

Jones celebrated his first Premier League goal; scored in the same end of Anfield as his FA Cup strike against Everton earlier this year.

The first half was certainly not vintage Liverpool, but they did eventually move into second gear and that proved more than enough to secure all three points.

With 15 points available they still require 8 points to match the club record set last year of 97 points. Four victories would give them the new English record of 101 points.