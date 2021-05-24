LFC 2-0 Palace: Reds finish third after blistering end to the season

Liverpool ended the season in third as they scooped up their 8th win in the final 10 games.

A season, quite literally, of three thirds.

The reds were top on Christmas Day, but an injury crisis threatened to derail their season and by March they were 10 points behind Leicester City in third place. Then a fightback got underway and victory at Old Trafford followed by a late Alisson goal at West Brom gave new momentum to a top four push.

On the final day, both Leicester and Chelsea lost as the pressure mounted, which meant the reds to finish in third place.

Ten thousand Liverpool fans were back in the stadium, which saw Gini Wijnaldum playing his final game for the reds, and it was some sight to witness once more the pre-match YNWA.

Roy Hodgson, enjoying his last game in top flight management, can have few complaints about the final scoreline. Sadio Mane grabbing both goals for the reds.

His first, a scruffy toe poke after a touch from Firmino and his second a deflected shot in the second half.

Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips, important members of Liverpool's CL qualification, both required treatment for head injuries during the game. It was no easy ride to get these three points.

Mo Salah narrowly missed out on the golden boot - his 22 goals one less than Harry Kane's total for the season. And he did try to add to it - shooting late on when perhaps a pass to help Sadio to a Premier League hat-trick would have been a better choice.

Klopp's delight at full time was understandable. Although there was no title defence, Liverpool can have pride in their performances over the final few months of the season.

Next year should hopefully be far more competitive.