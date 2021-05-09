Liverpool 2-0 Southampton: Reds win on last empty Anfield appearance

Liverpool saw another door open on their outside chance of Champions League qualification after a weekend that saw both West Ham and Leicester drop points.

The reds, who have enjoyed a lengthy period away from Premier League action, were once again not at their scintillating best - but goals from Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara's debut reds goal ensured all three points went our way.

It was another defensive reshuffle. Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams selected at centre-back with Ozan Kabak ruled out. Interestingly, Klopp elected to place Fabinho back in midfield - and yet again it proved helpful in ensuring a win.

The reds remain heavily reliant on other results and have a midweek trip to Old Trafford against a Man United side that have reached the Europa League final and have all but secured 2nd place in the league.

Liverpool's big problem is not the points gap, but the performances. They simply are not playing the kind of football that would easily see them stroll towards four consecutive wins.

Here against Southampton they relied heavily on Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson who made a number of key saves throughout the ninety minutes.

Liverpool's opener came just after Southampton had threatened. A mix up between Trent and Thiago saw Redmond's shot captured by Alisson. Fabinho's pass found Salah and his cross was met for Sadio Mane to get an all too rare goal in 2021.

There was more huffing and puffing from the reds as the familiar foe - chance conversion - reared its ugly head. Diogo Jota was eventually replaced by Roberto Firmino as the reds wanted to avoid the Anfield curse of the late opposition goal.

And as injury time ticked over, finally a long awaited goal from Thiago, who collected the ball at the edge of the area and with limited options for a pass drilled a shot past Fraser Forster.

Relief at a two goal cushion and a successful mission for three Premier League points.

Another positive is that this is hopefully the last time Anfield remains silent. The reds must navigate three away games before up to 10,000 fans are allowed back into Anfield for the final home game of the season.