Sheff Utd 0-2 Liverpool: Reds end losing streak

Liverpool's four game losing streak in the Premier League came to an end but it required a second half surge against relegation-doomed Sheffield United.

With both sides suffering extensive injury lists, the game was actually brighter than many perhaps expected given the form of the two sides.

Alisson was missing from the team due to compassionate reasons surrounding the tragic death of his father earlier in the week. Adrian started his third Premier League game of the season with two youngsters named on the bench.

Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips started in defence, and by the end of the game they had secured a first clean sheet for the reds in 8 league games.

Diogo Jota was unavailable after becoming ill with an unspecified illness, though James Milner and Naby Keita both returned to the squad - with both getting some minutes in the final period of the game.

The reds controlled most of the first half with some decent pressing and continued glimpses of the side they used to be. But decision making in the final third remained somewhat off kilter. Firmino and Salah electing for passes and shots at times when the alternate action would have been preferred.

Sheffield United did have the ball in the back of the net in the first half but it was ruled out for offside. Ozan Kabak showed both his potential and immaturity in one moment - playing McBurnie onside only to then catch him up and make an excellent penalty area tackle.

As it happened: Sheffield United 0-2 LFC

With the scores level at half time, and with the reds relatively new Goalkeeper/Centre Back combo there were fears of a sucker punch.

Thankfully, Curtis Jones lashed in the opening goal of the game after excellent athleticism from Trent Alexander-Arnold in keeping the ball in play.

It was just his second Premier League goal for the reds, and he became the youngest LFC player to score an away league goal since Raheem Sterling. He continues to display maturity beyond his years alongside heavily experienced players such as Wijnaldum and Thiago.

Roberto Firmino was initially credited with Liverpool's second goal. His intricate footwork managing to create space amongst three United defenders before his shot was deflected over the otherwise excellent Aaron Ramsdale. The Premier League moved quickly to announce that it would go down as an own goal.

Not that it mattered, as the reds were now in the driving seat and this time, against this team, a collapse didn't look likely at this point onwards.

Jones and Thiago had a few minutes breather at the end with Klopp turning his attention to Chelsea and Fulham - visitors to Anfield on Thursday and Sunday in the week ahead. Liverpool must improve at Anfield in those games were they will be looking for a first win in seven home games.

The reds move to within 2 points of the Champions League places and 7 points away from 2nd place Man United.