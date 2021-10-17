Watford 0-5 Liverpool: Salah wondergoal, Bobby hat-trick, Sadio 100!

Liverpool put behind their international break concerns to demolish Watford at Vicarage Road, and ensure an unhappy start to new manager Claudio Ranieri's reign.

The reds were without Alisson and Fabinho due to a late Brazilian international game, but you wouldn't have noticed. Klopp's men were sublime throughout and never looked remotely like repeating the mistakes the last time they were at this ground.

Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Keïta, Milner, Mane, Salah, Firmino Subs: Adrián, Gomez, Konaté, Minamino, Jota, Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Williams

Sadio Mane set the ball off rolling when he tucked away a delicious pass from the outside of Mo Salah's boot. Salah had been imperious in the opening period, and could have had some goals himself after a couple of well worked moves.

Combined with Trent Alexander-Arnold back in the groove, the duo gave Danny Rose far too much to think about in the Watford defence.

Roberto Firmino back in the starting XI also had an afternoon to remember. A hat-trick of straight-forward tap-ins, but you have to be in the right place at the right time to put them away. Pass the ball to Bobby and he will score. Times 3.

However, despite the hat-trick, the headlines will likely have centered on another Mohammed Salah wondergoal. A wondergoal a week at the moment it seems.

Collecting the ball from Firmino inside the Watford area, he went from a standing start to dispatch a couple of the hornets before curling the ball past Ben Foster. He was on his toes and away celebrating before the ball even stroked the back of the net.

More incredulity amongst the faces of his teammates, opponents and celebrating fans but as Liverpool fans are well aware now - the incredible is to be expected.

Salah was making his 200th start for the reds and he has now scored in each of the last 8 games for the reds - setting himself a personal record in the process. Mane too enjoyed his 100th Liverpool goal and Bobby Firmino joins an illustrious group to have scored multiple hat-tricks for the reds.

Live Match Recap: Watford 0-5 LFC

The win took the reds top, albeit briefly - but they remain the only unbeaten side in the top flight.

A victory to enjoy, but a tough week ahead with more away games - Atletico Madrid on Tuesday followed by Old Trafford at the weekend.

MOTM: Mo Salah