Liverpool inflict heaviest ever defeat on Man Utd – win 7-0

Liverpool handed Man United the joint heaviest defeat in their club's history with a SEVEN-NIL thrashing at Anfield.

It had been almost 82 years since Man United last lost a game 7-0, on Boxing Day 1931 - eight years before the start of the second world war.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Robertson, van Dijk, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Gakpo, Núñez, Salah Subs: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Matip, Milner, Firmino, Jones, Jota, Bajcetic

Man United were fresh from their League Cup win and FA Cup progress midweek, whereas the reds had blown cold and hot as they maintained an unbeaten league record of four games - a draw at Palace followed by victory over Wolves.

This demolition job, primarily in the second half of this game, showed continued progress for the reds. Four wins and a draw in the last five, 13 goals scored with none conceded in almost 8 hours of league football.

The reds might rue the second half errors against Real Madrid that have probably ended Champions League hopes for this season, but Virgil van Dijk and Konate do appear to have more solidity in the back line. Fabinho two has put together two much improved performances this week - arguably his best for some time.

The reds were the brighter team in the first half hour although their chances were mostly off target. Man United meanwhile did test Alisson a couple of times but they often fell foul of the offside rule with Casemiro going way too early for a corner to see a goal comfortably ruled out by the assistant referee.

And so Liverpool scored at just the right time - before half time. Robertson getting Fred in a muddle and playing a delightful ball to Cody Gakpo to jink past Varane and smash the ball in the corner.

Nunez had been a peripheral figure in the first half but scored early in the second half. Fabinho winning the ball back and Salah and Elliott dragging the hapless defence all around the place. Elliott lifted it in for Nunez to double the lead.

Moments later Salah twisted the life out of 24 year old Martinez and Gakpo squeezed it past David De Gea.

Salah wanted his name on the scoresheet and fired in the 4th with his right foot with some power into the roof of the net.

EGYPTIAN KING. WITH HIS RIGHT FOOT AS WELL. pic.twitter.com/Scg1ULc39z — Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) 5 March 2023

Another goal from Nunez, another from Salah and even time for Roberto Firmino to come on and Salah to provide him with an assist - another goal squeezed past De Gea from close range.

Salah's second helped him to surpass Robbie Fowler as Liverpool's record Premier League goalscorer - a record he said he had been after since first arriving at the club.

United's players were raging - there was play-acting from Fernandes and Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay somehow made it to full time on the pitch.

Jurgen Klopp said after the game that for a while this season people think Liverpool had gone away - this is a reminder, he said, that 'we are still around.'

Liverpool move to within 3 points of 4th placed Spurs and have a game in hand. The goal difference has had a useful boost as well.

There have been false dawns before this season but this was a sign, if it was still needed, that the main thing the reds are lacking in is consistency.

A wonderful day at the office. Liverpool's season is not quite done yet.

MOTM: Lots of terrific performances but two goals, two assists and now LFC's record PL goalscorer. Mo Salah.