As it happened: LFC 4-0 Crystal Palace

Liverpool return to Anfield for their first game at home since the March defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The reds will be looking to increase their 20 point lead at the top of the Premier League and move to within one match of securing the Premier League title.

The visitors, Crystal Palace, have the best current form of any other side in the division - albeit over a time span stretching back to February. Palace have won each of their last four games and have propelled themselves to 9th in the division and just four points behind 5th place.

In the reverse fixture, back in November, Roberto Firmino delivered with an 85th minute goal to secure all three points in a tight 2-1 affair at Selhurst Park.

The reds opening game of the restarted Premier League, a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park, saw a lack of real goalscoring opportunities. Klopp will be hoping his players can get back in to their groove in tonight's clash.

As it happened...