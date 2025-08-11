Crystal Palace 2-2 Liverpool: (3-2 pens) – Community Shield 2025

Liverpool were defeated on penalties in the traditional curtain raiser for the football season. FA Cup winners Crystal Palace twice came from behind to force the penalty shootout after 90 minutes and it was Palace who held their nerve better in the shoot out.

Liverpool were fielding four of their five new major signings, with Mamardashvilli on the bench. Kerkez at left back, Frimpong at right back and attacker Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike all involved from the start.

The reds started brightly - Ekitike and Wirtz combining in the fourth minute for the Frenchman to take his debut goal with some skill - placed neatly into the corner past Dean Henderson.

Liverpool were the better side in the first half but it was the normally ever-reliable Virgil van Dijk who gave Palace the lifeline when he felled Ismaila Sarr. Mateta powered home the penalty.

But the reds were soon back in the lead. With 20 minutes 20 seconds on the clock - Frimpong put incredible spin on a cross/shot and it looped over Henderson and into the far corner of the goal. Two debutant goals for Liverpool - a promising sign for the season ahead.

The reds were more disjointed after the break, Ekitikie tired after he should have added a second - both him and Wirtz were ultimately replaced in the game.

Another error from van Dijk who stepped up at the wrong time allowed Ismaila Sarr to grab an equaliser with just 13 minutes remaining.

Liverpool ended the game somewhat hanging on - perhaps a sign that pre-season fitness preparation has not gone entirely to plan.

Palace's penalties ultimately proved better - Salah skied his penalty in front of the Liverpool fans and Henderson saved fairly weak penalties from both Elliott and Mac Allister.

The Eagles 21 year old sub, Justin Devenny, was the man tasked with firing in the winning penalty past Alisson.

Plenty of issues to iron out ahead of Liverpool's opening day of the season against Bournemouth on Friday.

It's almost time.

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Palace 2-2 Liverpool (3-2 pens)