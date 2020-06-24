Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace: 30 year title wait almost over

Liverpool moved within 2 points, or a Man City slip up, of ending a 30 year wait to be crowned Champions of England.

The current World and European Champions were back to their sumptious best as they made their first return to Anfield for a competitive game since the season restarted.

Klopp had urged his players that the performance against Everton was a dominant one - just lacking in the final third.

Oh how Liverpool corrected that problem this evening.

Bolstered by the return of Mo Salah, Andy Robertson, Gini Wijnaldum and Joe Gomez - Klopp had his strongest eleven available and they purred from the first minute to the 90th.

It was local boy Trent Alexander-Arnold who got the reds first goal - a wonderful free kick only serving to highlight his exceptional talent - that dipped and curled past the wall and beyond Wayne Hennessey in the Palace goal.

On the stroke of half time, Mo Salah added his name to the scoresheet - latching onto a lifted Fabinho ball, chesting down and then dispatching into the net.

That goal effectively ended the game, and also brought up 100 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season. The third consecutive season of such goalscoring prowess - a feat that hadn't been repeated since the middle of the 1980's.

Fabinho, who was having a wonderful game, scored a sensational thumping third goal to add to his earlier assist. A belter in front of The Kop adorned with flags and banners. It rose as it left his boot and was still rising as it nearly ripped apart the netting behind the goal.

And the fourth goal said so much about the Liverpool team that Jurgen Klopp has fashioned. Mane, to Firmino, to Salah, to Mane and into the back of the net.

Palace sliced apart, across half the length of the pitch in a matter of seconds. Like a samurai sword through hot butter. It was football execution at its finest.

There was time for Neco Williams to come on for his Premier League debut and he nearly scored a debut goal all of his own.

The crowds may have been absent but Liverpool chased and harried right through until the final whistle, moving on to 86 points. An eye-watering gap of 23 points over Man City who only have 24 points available to earn in their final 8 games.

City must win tomorrow night against Chelsea and if they do that they will face the reds at their own ground to try to continue to delay Liverpool's coronation.

Because that is the territory we are in now, and in truth have been in since Christmas.

Liverpool will add English Champions to European Champions and World Champions. The only question now is When?